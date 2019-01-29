

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer electronics giant Philips Electronics NV (PHGFF.PK, PHG) reported that its fourth-quarter net income declined about 22 percent from last year, mainly due to the deconsolidation of Signify. It proposed a 6% dividend increase to 0.85 euros per share and to announce a new 1.5 billion euros share buyback program. The Group targets for the 2017-2020 period remain unchanged.



Looking ahead, the company expects performance momentum to improve in the course of the year. It reaffirmed overall targets of 4-6% comparable sales growth and an Adjusted EBITA margin improvement of 100 basis points on average per year for the 2017-2020 period.



Philips announced a new share buyback program for an amount of up to 1.5 billion euros. At the current share price, the program represents a total of approximately 46 million shares. Philips expects to start the program in the first quarter of 2019 and to complete it within two years.



Net income attributable to shareholders for the fourth-quarter decreased to 673 million euros or 0.72 euros per share from 860 million euros or 0.91 euros per share in the prior year.



The prior year result included a 599 million euros net gain from the deconsolidation of Signify and the operating results of 67 million euros prior to its deconsolidation at the end of November 2017, partly offset by a 104 million euros charge related to a value adjustment of the retained interest in Signify and a one-time non-cash tax charge of 99 million euros due to the US Tax Reform.



Income from continuing operations increased to 723 million euros, compared to 476 million euros last year.



Quarterly sales rose to 5.59 billion euros from 5.30 billion euros in the prior year. Comparable sales growth was 5%, reflecting mid-single-digit growth in the Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, low-single digit growth in the Personal Health businesses and higher IP royalty income, while the Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses remained flat year-on-year.



Comparable order intake showed 10% growth, reflecting double-digit growth in the Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses and low-single-digit growth in the Diagnosis & Treatment businesses.



In the quarter, the Diagnosis & Treatment businesses recorded 5% comparable sales growth, driven by double-digit growth in ImageGuided Therapy.



The Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses delivered a double-digit increase in comparable order intake in the fourth quarter, driven by Monitoring & Analytics and Healthcare Informatics. Comparable sales remained flat, with low-single-digit growth in Monitoring & Analytics.



The Personal Health businesses delivered comparable sales growth of 3% in the fourth-quarter 2018, driven by high-single-digit growth in Sleep & Respiratory Care.



A proposal will be submitted to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, to be held on May 9, 2019, to declare a distribution of 0.85 euros per common share, in cash or shares at the option of the shareholder, against the net income for 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX