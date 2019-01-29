

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Medical technology company Siemens Healthineers, affiliated to German conglomerate Siemens AG (SIEGY.PK, SMAWF), reported Tuesday that its first-quarter net income increased 11 percent to 345 million euros from 310 million euros last year.



Basic earnings per share were 0.34 euros, higher than 0.31 euros a year ago.



Profit for the quarter grew 2 percent to 532 million euros, while profit margin dropped to 16.1 percent from 16.4 percent last year.



Adjusted profit margin declined on negative currency effects of 40 basis points year-over-year, reflecting low Diagnostics profitability and a reduced margin in Advanced Therapies, the company said. Imaging contributed positively.



Revenue grew 3 percent to 3.30 billion euros from 3.20 billion euros last year.



Comparable revenue increased 3%, led by moderate growth in Imaging and Diagnostics segments. On a geographic basis, the company recorded strong growth in the Americas.



Further, the company said it continues to expect comparable revenue growth to be in the range of 4% to 5% compared to fiscal year 2018. The company expects profit margin, adjusted for severance charges, for the year to be in the range of 17.5% to 18.5%. Earnings per share are expected to be 20% to 30% above the level of fiscal year 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX