

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are likely to open lower on Tuesday as earnings concerns as well as renewed U.S.-China tensions sapped investors' appetite for risk.



Overnight, U.S. stocks fell as Nvidia and Caterpillar warned about deteriorating macroeconomic conditions in China.



The Dow and the S&P 500 shed around 0.8 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 1.1 percent.



Trade worries also resurfaced after the U.S. Department of Justice unsealed sweeping criminal charges against Chinese tech giant Huawei and its chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou.



Asian stocks slipped as investors looked ahead to a fresh round of U.S.-China trade talks and the FOMC meeting.



Meanwhile, British lawmakers will debate and vote on Prime Minister Theresa May's next steps later in the day.



MPs will debate and vote on a series of amendments to the EU Withdrawal Act.



Among them, the two most important are probably Yvette Cooper's demand to enable the Commons to pass a bill permitting May to seek an article 50 extension should her deal is not passed and one from Caroline Spelman and Jack Dromey to reject no deal in principle.



Gold hit over seven-month high on worries over escalation in Sino-U.S. trade tensions and the dollar index held close to a two-week low, while oil steadied after its worst loss in a month.



European markets ended Monday's session notably lower, with Brexit uncertainty, the likelihood of another government shutdown in the U.S., and some disappointing earnings reports weighing on sentiment.



The pan European Stoxx 600 lost 1 percent. The German DAX dropped 0.6 percent, France's CAC 40 index declined 0.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 gave up 0.9 percent.



