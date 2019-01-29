Elanders AB: Year-end Report 2018

Net sales increased by 15 percent to MSEK 10,742 (9,342), of which nine percentage points were organic growth.

EBITA increased to MSEK 523 (371), which corresponded to an EBITA margin of 4.9 (4.0) percent.

The operating result increased to MSEK 459 (308), which was an improvement of 49 percent from the previous year. The result last year included one-off items of MSEK -28 which consisted primarily of costs for redundancies.

The result before tax increased to MSEK 366 (230).

The net result increased to MSEK 259 (165) or SEK 7.18 (4.65) per share. The net result includes a one-off deferred tax expense of around MSEK 11 due to the revaluation of deferred tax assets according to the new company tax rate in Sweden.

Operating cash flow increased to MSEK 538 (-115). Cash flow includes a positive one-off effect of about MSEK 85 from sales of accounts receivable, i.e. factoring.

As of 1 January 2019 there has been a change in the composition of Elanders' business areas. Business area e-Commerce Solutions has ceased to exist as a standalone business area having been integrated into Print & Packaging Solutions.

Bernd Schwenger from LGI became a member of Group Management and Kevin Rogers left it.

New three year credit agreement signed with the Group's two principle Swedish banks.

The Board proposes a dividend of SEK 2.90 (2.60) per share for 2018.

Fourth quarter

Net sales increased to MSEK 2,890 (2,584), which was an increase of twelve percent, of which five percentage points were organic growth.

EBITA increased to MSEK 169 (103), which corresponded to an EBITA margin of 5.9 (4.0) percent.

The operating result increased to MSEK 153 (86), which was an improvement of 78 percent compared to the same period last year.

The result before tax increased to MSEK 132 (68).

The net result increased to MSEK 108 (45) or SEK 3.01 (1.24) per share.

Operating cash flow increased to MSEK 393 (5). Cash flow includes a positive one-off effect of about MSEK 85 from sales of accounts receivable, i.e. factoring.

Further information can be found on Elanders' website www.elanders.com

