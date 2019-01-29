Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2019-01-29 / 08:01 *Invitation* When: February 25 and 26, 2019 Where: Frankfurt School of Finance & Management Frankfurt am Main, January 28, 2019 - For the last two years, the topics blockchain, crypto assets and Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) have been booming. Daily, it was reported in the media. Crypto assets and distributed ledger technology not an unknown phenomenon anymore. In 2018 Bitcoin crashed - similar to the development of the Dotcom bubble 20 years ago. Nonetheless, companies have more knowledge than ever, are critical about it, are increasingly investing more resources and developing new strategies and business models. In particular, security tokens will in 2019 provide new incentives for discussion, especially as they have the potential to completely revolutionize stocks and securities in particular and the financial industry in general. To support this development, share knowledge and debate progress, the Frankfurt School Blockchain Center, together with KI decentralized and financial.com, are hosting the Crypto Assets Conference (www.crypto-assets-conference.de [1]). Prof. Dr. Philipp Sandner, Head of the Frankfurt School Blockchain Center, commented on the aim of the event: "Our conference at the end of February 2019 will bring together leading experts from the fields of blockchain, crypto assets and finance not only from Germany, but also from international companies and institutions. In addition, for example the European Central Bank, the Bafin, important protagonists from corporations and start-ups will be among the 50+ speakers we could win." The Crypto Assets Conference deals with the following topics, among others: How are crypto assets regulated and taxed? What developments are there in Germany and Europe? Which business models are behind the dozens of blockchain start-ups? What effects will Security Tokens (STO) have on traditional IPOs? How will Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) evolve? At the Crypto Assets Conference, these topics will be discussed by renowned speakers, among others: - Dr. Martin Diehl, Deutsche Bundesbank - Alexander Höptner, Stuttgart Stock Exchange - Dirk Bullmann, European Central Bank - Christoph Kreiterling, Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) - Marjan Delatinne, Ripple - Austin Alexander, Kraken - Michael Spitz, Commerzbank - And another 45 speakers The Crypto Assets Conference will take place on February 25 and 26, 2019 on the campus of the Frankfurt School of Finance & Management. Early registrations are worthwhile, as ticket prices are significantly discounted until January 31, 2019. Further information on the Crypto Assets Conference: www.crypto-assets-conference.de [1] *Press contact* Frankfurt School Blockchain Center Name: Ramie Ajmida E-Mail: ramie.ajmida@fs-blockchain.de Telefon: +49 152 0452 2886 Frankfurt School Blockchain Center The Frankfurt School Blockchain Center is a think tank and research center which investigates implications of the blockchain technology for companies and their business models. Besides the development of prototypes, it serves as a platform for managers, start-ups, technology and industry experts to share knowledge and best practices. The Blockchain Center also provides new research impulses and develops trainings for students and executives. It focuses on banking, finance, mobility, and "Industrie 4.0". End of Media Release Additional features: Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=OAJDXYWYBO [2] Document title: Press release Crypto Assets Conference 2019 english Issuer: KI decentralized GmbH 2019-01-29 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de 770241 2019-01-29 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a639e8fe243b6540ea545eea1252860a&application_id=770241&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4c5845970940f4638a53782f6782a0c1&application_id=770241&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 29, 2019 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)