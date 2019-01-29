

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) reported that its profit before tax increased 4% to 153.4 million pounds for the six month period ended 31 December 2018. Earnings per share was 26.1 pence compared to 25.0 pence.



First-half net revenue increased 9% to 236.4 million pounds from 216.0 million pounds, previous year.



Chris Hill, CEO, said: 'The diversified nature of Hargreaves Lansdown has enabled us to continue growing despite a period of geopolitical uncertainty, market volatility and weak investor confidence. We have a significant long-term market opportunity and our recent investment in service and developing our proposition are bringing real benefits to the business and our clients, both in difficult times such as the present and as and when conditions improve.'



The Board has declared a 2% rise in the interim dividend to 10.3 pence per share. The interim dividend will be paid on 10 March 2019 to all shareholders on the register at 15 February 2019.



