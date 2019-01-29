

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Royal Mail plc (RMG.L), a provider of postal and delivery services in the UK, Tuesday said its group revenue for the nine months ended December 23, 2018 increased 2 percent on an underlying basis. The company said overall, its recent trading performance was broadly in line with expectations.



Looking ahead, the company confirmed that it expects to deliver adjusted Group operating profit before transformation costs of 500 million pounds to 530 million pounds for 2018-19.



Rico Back, Group Chief Executive Officer, said, 'We have had a busy Christmas season.... In the December trading period alone we handled 164m parcels, up 10% compared with last year.'



In the UK, parcels business continued to perform well, with volumes and revenue in the nine months both up 6%. Addressed letter volumes, excluding the impact of elections, were down 8%, with total letter revenue down 6%, largely reflecting the continuing impact of GDPR and a relatively strong prior year comparative period.



GLS revenue went up 13% including acquisitions.



The results for the full year ending March 31, 2019 are expected to be announced on May 22. The planned Capital Markets Day will be held shortly thereafter.



