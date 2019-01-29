Aria Continues to Grow Roster of Media and Publishing Companies

Aria Systems, the leader in helping enterprises grow subscription- and usage-based revenue, today announced that Polaris Media has selected the company's cloud-based, billing and monetization platform to more effectively meet the growing demand for digital content. Polaris is Norway's third largest publishing company, with 35 titles spanning a variety of demographics. Polaris will leverage Aria's solution to grow and profitably manage recurring digital revenues, accelerate the introduction of new content bundles and drive overall improvement in customer experience.

Polaris is the latest media and publishing company to choose the Aria Media and Publishing Suite (AMPS), Aria's suite of applications designed specifically for media and publishing companies that want to manage print and digital subscriptions holistically. Polaris has established a centralized shared services platform that will leverage Aria's solution to drive subscription growth across all of its media outlets.

"The landscape in the media and publishing industry continues to change as consumers opt for more digital options tailored to their preferences, but also want the choice to continue with traditional print," said Tom Dibble, President and CEO, Aria Systems. "AMPS is ideal for addressing the challenges of seamlessly managing both print and digital models as it can operate alongside existing systems while also offering robust capabilities to manage digital subscribers."

From 2016 to 2017, Polaris experienced a 90 percent growth in digital subscription revenue, and the company saw a need for new and improved systems to leverage this shift and support their strategy going forward. The implementation of Aria's platform provides a modern and flexible billing solution that will allow Polaris to accelerate the growth of its digital offerings and support the management legacy print subscriptions alongside digital offerings in a unified environment.

"As part of our ongoing digital development we needed to modernize our subscription management and billing infrastructure to maintain revenue growth from our digital services and deliver premium service to our customers," said Jostein Danielsen, Head of Consumer market, Polaris Media. "From the beginning of the process, Aria demonstrated its expertise in the media and publishing industry and an understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities that accompany the digital transformation. The ability of AMPS to integrate with our existing solutions to generate a unified view of the customer was part of our decision."

Aria Systems' cloud-based monetization platform is the analysts' choice, top ranked by leading research firms. Innovative enterprises like Adobe, Audi, Pitney Bowes and Roku depend on Aria to accelerate time to market and increase flexibility, enabling them to maximize customer value and grow recurring revenue through subscription- and usage-based offerings. For more information, visit www.ariasystems.com.

Polaris Media ASA is a Norwegian publicly listed company, and one of the leading local and regional media house groups in Norway. Polaris Media and cooperative companies consists of 35 media houses with a subscription base of more than 230.000 subscribers, five printing plants and three regional distribution companies. Polaris Media has a total annual revenue of over 1,5 bn. NOK, delivering strong financial results. For more information, visit www.polarismedia.no (Norwegian website).

