National Comprehensive Cancer Network Updates Resources for Improving Cancer Care in the Middle East & North Africa

NCCN Adaptations updated to streamline care and encourage best practices for cancer treatment in the MENA region

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pennsylvania, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) has published updated resources for improving and facilitating quality, effective, efficient, and accessible cancer care in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). These newly-published updates to the NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines): MENA Editions provide cancer treatment recommendations that are adapted for regional needs, resource availability, and patient characteristics. The new updates to these NCCN Adaptations reflect recent advances in care.

"The process of exchange between the experts from the region and U.S.-based NCCN experts is very dynamic and educational, with mutual benefits to all those involved," said Abdul-Rahman Jazieh, MD, MPH, Chairman, MENA NCCN Adaptation Project, King Abdulaziz Medical City, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. "It gives a chance for in-depth review of the guidelines by international experts who serve as external reviewers. At the same time, our regional specialists get a better understanding of the internal process for NCCN Guidelines development."

The following NCCN Guidelines: MENA Editions have been updated recently, and are available to view or download free-of-charge online at NCCN.org, or via the Virtual Library of NCCN Guidelines app for smartphones and tablets:

B-Cell Lymphomas

Colon Cancer

Hepatobiliary (Liver, Gallbladder, and Bile Duct) Cancers

Hodgkin Lymphoma

Lung Cancer (Non-Small Cell)

"NCCN Adaptations are derived from the evidence- and expert consensus-based recommendations from NCCN Guidelines, while allowing for considerations of metabolic differences in populations, local accessibility, and regulatory status of health care technologies used for cancer care in a specific region," explained Robert W. Carlson, MD, CEO, NCCN. "Oncologists worldwide tell us they rely on NCCN Guidelines for determining optimal care and streamlining processes. Our global program works with local clinicians to customize our recommendations and make the regional content even more practical, relevant, and accessible."

Additional NCCN Guidelines: MENA Editions exist for the following diagnoses:

Breast Cancer

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia/Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma

Hairy Cell Leukemia

Primary Cutaneous B-Cell Lymphomas

Prostate Cancer

T-Cell Lymphomas

The NCCN Guidelines: MENA Editions are just one facet of NCCN's work to improve cancer care across the world, including work in other parts of Africa. NCCN is also working with the African Cancer Coalition, in conjunction with the American Cancer Society, Clinton Health Access Initiative, and IBM, to create and share NCCN Harmonized Guidelines for Sub-Saharan Africa. The organization has also translated content from various NCCN Guidelines into 11 different languages, provided several Asian Consensus Statements, published NCCN Adaptations for Spain and Latin America, and helped define appropriate treatment pathways for low- and middle-income countries through the NCCN Framework for Resource Stratification of NCCN Guidelines (NCCN Framework).

In 2018 alone, NCCN Guidelines were downloaded more than 10 million times; with approximately 300,000 downloads from people located in the MENA region. Visit NCCN.org/Global for more information on resources and projects to advance cancer care worldwide, and take part in the conversation online with the hashtag NCCNGlobal. Join the action on World Cancer Day, February 4, by visiting NCCN.org/WCD.

About the National Comprehensive Cancer Network

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) is a not-for-profit alliance of 28 leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education. NCCN is dedicated to improving and facilitating quality, effective, efficient, and accessible cancer care so patients can live better lives. Through the leadership and expertise of clinical professionals at NCCN Member Institutions, NCCN develops resources that present valuable information to the numerous stakeholders in the health care delivery system. By defining and advancing high-quality cancer care, NCCN promotes the importance of continuous quality improvement and recognizes the significance of creating clinical practice guidelines appropriate for use by patients, clinicians, and other health care decision-makers around the world.

Clinicians, visit NCCN.org. Patients and caregivers, visit NCCN.org/patients.

