

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PG&E Corp. (PCG) announced Tuesday that the company and its primary operating subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Co. filed voluntary petitions under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of California.



In conjunction with the filings, PG&E also filed a motion seeking interim and final approval of the Court to enter into an agreement for $5.5 billion in debtor-in-possession financing to support operations and ongoing safety initiatives.



As part of the filings, PG&E also filed various motions with the Court in support of its reorganization, including requesting authorization to continue paying employee wages and providing healthcare and other benefits. In the filings, PG&E also asked for authority to continue existing customer programs, including low income support, energy efficiency and other programs supporting customer adoption of clean energy.



PG&E expects the Court to act on these requests in the coming days. PG&E also intends to pay suppliers in full under normal terms for goods and services provided on or after the filing date of January 29, 2019.



It was on January 14 that the company announced that it was preparing to initiate voluntary reorganization proceedings under Chapter 11.



