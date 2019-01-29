20th Century Fox's "Alita: Battle Angel" to be Released in ScreenX

Audiences will marvel at James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez's newest cinematic masterpiece from Lightstorm Entertainment when it opens worldwide in immersive ScreenX

HOLLYWOOD, California, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ 4DPLEX (www.cj4dx.com), the world's leading cinema technology company, announced today that 20th Century Fox's new futuristic action film, Alita: Battle Angel, is coming to theaters in ScreenX on February 9, 2019.

Alita: Battle Angel will be the third movie from 20th Century Fox to be converted into ScreenX. The collaboration follows the recent global success of Bohemian Rhapsody and Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection theatre technology that allows a 270-degree panoramic movie watching experience. ScreenX allows the audience to go beyond the frame of the traditional movie screen, utilizing a proprietary system to expand the center screen image to the side walls, surrounding audiences with imagery and providing a sense of being inside the movie.

"Alita: Battle Angel is an epic action/adventure from visionary filmmakers James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez that takes glorious visual effects to a new level and pushes the envelope of ScreenX's full potential," said JongRyul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. "We are thrilled to partner with 20th Century Fox to bring this breathtaking heroine's journey to audiences in our newest cinematic experience."

Andrew Cripps, President of International Theatrical Distribution, 20th Century Fox, added, "We're excited to be partnering again with CJ 4DPLEX on the release of Alita: Battle Angel. Filmmakers James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez both have a long reputation of pushing the envelope of cinematic storytelling, creating immersive worlds with groundbreaking visuals that leave audiences in awe. This is the perfect film to experience the full immersion of ScreenX technology."

ScreenX has quickly enhanced its international reach, successfully screening Hollywood blockbusters and local feature films alike, including a record of eight Hollywood blockbusters released in ScreenX this year. In the past 12 months alone, ScreenX has seen a surge in the number of ScreenX installed auditoriums, which have grown to 197, a more than 30% increase year-over-year and will nearly double its footprint with the recently announced expansion plan with the Cineworld Group to open 100 locations across the U.S. and Europe.

