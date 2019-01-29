SHANGHAI YUCHANG INDUSTRIAL CO., LIMITED: Laser marking machine have been widely used in the food and beverage industry

SHANGHAI, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2019 / Abstract With the continuous development of science and technology, people have a very high demand for the food and beverage industry. After some media reports on food safety issues, the society has also put a severe test on food and beverage companies. In order to compete for more market share, they have taken out the brand's weapons and realized that only by taking the brand's road, enterprises can go further and gain the trust of consumers. In the identification technology, the inkjet printer has not been able to meet the needs of the industry. The laser printer has replaced the ink printer. Laser printers have been widely used in bottled water, beverages and other bottled, filling and other industries. After several years of continuous improvement and improvement, the laser printer has been actively updated, with more complete functions, more reliable performance, more stable operation and more convenient installation.



Compared with inkjet printers, laser marking machine do not need to clean the nozzles and replace consumable parts frequently. They are more environmentally friendly than inks, and can greatly save operating costs. The marking effect of the inkjet code is clearer and will not be preserved for a long time. wipe. Its appearance effectively solves the problem of goods dumping caused by unclear identification, and is currently a more economical and effective coding scheme.

In addition, the laser coding machine has an effective anti-counterfeiting function. Because the laser marking machine prints a permanent mark that cannot be erased, this permanent mark can help identify a specific product. The fake looks very similar to the original, but it is easily recognized because it is not laser-coded.

The following are some of the latest laser marking machine applications, CYCJET laser printer and everyone share, so that more applications will promote the better development of our laser technology, in the future to better reduce costs, so that the majority of users can afford, With the peace of mind, better popularization of laser coding is not only to identify the prosperity of the industry, but also to provide users with better identification equipment.



Everyone who is familiar with the products in life has "Coca-Cola", "Nongfu Spring", "Laoganma Spicy Sauce" liquor, wine series and other well-known food and beverage brands have used the laser printer to spray code. Laser applications in the electronics industry, such as mobile phones, MP3, MP4, keyboards, electronic cards, etc., laser marking is not only beautiful, but also very easy to use, loved by users. Finally, the new application of laser in the paper industry, the latest greetings of the greeting card, marked with a laser printer, clear pattern, can achieve permanent non-fading.

Laser Engraving Machine are used in all walks of life. Through the development in recent years, laser printers have been accepted by users who use inkjet printers. They have outstanding advantages and significance in terms of economy and environmental protection. Below are some sample applications for laser printer.

CYCJET is the a brand name of Yuchang Industrial Company Limited. As a manufacturer, CYCJET have more than ten years experience for wholesaler and retailer of different types of handheld inkjet printing solution, Laser printing solution, portable marking solution in Shanghai China.

