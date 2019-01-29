

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Tuesday as weak earnings guidance from heavy equipment maker Caterpillar and chipmaker Nvidia stoked fresh fears over falling demand in China.



Concerns over trade also dented sentiment after the U.S. Department of Justice unsealed sweeping criminal charges against Chinese tech giant Huawei and its chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou.



Chinese shares ended well off their day's lows as the country's state planner announced fresh measures to support growth.



The benchmark Shanghai Composite index ended down 0.10 percent at 2,594.25 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped 0.16 percent to close at 27,531.68.



Japanese shares ended little changed with a positive bias. The Nikkei average fluctuated before ending higher by 15.64 points at 20,664.64, led by defensive shares. The broader Topix index closed 0.10 percent higher at 1,557.09.



Utility Tokyo Electric Power rallied 3.7 percent and bullet train operator Central Japan Railway added 1.4 percent while machinery makers such as Komatsu and Hitachi Construction Machinery fell 4-5 percent on concerns over Chinese demand.



Chip-related stocks also lost ground, with Advantest losing 4.6 percent and Screen Holdings plummeting 6 percent.



Australian markets declined as growth worries pulled down financials and energy firms. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 31.40 points or 0.53 percent to 5,874.20 as traders returned to their desks after a public holiday on Monday. The broader All Ordinaries index ended down 31.60 points or 0.53 percent at 5,939.50.



Woodside Petroleum, Santos, Origin Energy, Beach Energy and Oil Search dropped 1-4 percent after oil fell about 3 percent on Monday to post its biggest single-day percentage drop in a month amid concerns about global demand and on data showing an increase in U.S. rigs drilling.



The big four banks as well as healthcare companies CSL and Cochlear all lost around 2 percent. In the technology sector, Afterpay Touch Group slumped 3.3 percent after warnings from Caterpillar Inc and Nvidia Corp .



Mining heavyweight BHP rose over 2 percent and Rio Tinto jumped 3.8 percent after Chinese iron ore futures hit a 16-month high on Monday, following the deadly Minas Gerais mining disaster in Brazil. Smaller rival Fortescue Metals Group soared 4.8 percent.



Gold miners also posted strong gains after gold prices rose to a seven-month high on safe-haven demand. Evolution Mining jumped 5.9 percent and Northern Star rallied 3.1 percent.



Incitec Pivot plunged 7.9 percent. The industrial explosives maker said that unplanned outages at two of its plants would impact its fiscal 2019 earnings before interest and tax by A$45 million.



Seoul stocks recovered from an early slide to finish modestly higher, led by IT stocks. The benchmark Kospi closed up 6.06 points or 0.28 percent at 2,183.36. Samsung Electro-Mechanics soared 7.1 percent after posting solid earnings for its fourth quarter. Samsung Electronics gained 1 percent and SK Hynix advanced 2.2 percent.



New Zealand shares fell sharply amid escalating trade tensions after the U.S. Justice Department announced criminal charges against Huawei Technologies chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou. The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index tumbled 108.14 points or 1.19 percent to 9,006.38.



New Zealand posted a merchandise trade surplus of NZ$264 million in December, official data showed today - representing 4.8 percent of exports. That exceeded expectations for a surplus of NZ$150 million following the NZ$861 million deficit in November.



U.S. stocks fell overnight as Nvidia and Caterpillar warned about deteriorating macroeconomic conditions in China. The Dow and the S&P 500 shed around 0.8 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 1.1 percent.



