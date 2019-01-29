The following information is based on a press release from Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (NAS) published on January 29, 2019 and may be subject to change. The board of NAS has proposed that the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), scheduled for February 19, 2019 approves a rights issue with preferential rights for existing shareholders. The scheduled Ex-date is February 20, 2019 while terms of the issue are to be announced. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in NAS (NAS). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=706534