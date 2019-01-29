

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against its most major counterparts in early European deals on Tuesday.



The euro firmed to more than a 2-month high of 1.1359 versus the franc and a 2-week high of 1.1450 versus the greenback, from its early lows of 1.1330 and 1.1421, respectively.



The euro rose to a 4-day high of 125.16 against the yen and a 5-day high of 1.5187 versus the loonie, off its early lows of 124.69 and 1.5143, respectively.



The next possible resistance for the euro is seen around 1.15 versus the franc, 1.16 versus the greenback, 128.00 against the yen and 1.53 versus the loonie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX