

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were little changed on Tuesday as profit warnings from U.S. multinational companies added to investor worries over slowing global growth.



Increasing trade friction between the U.S. and China also raised concerns that global demand will continue to weaken.



The benchmark DAX was marginally lower at 11,209 in opening deals after declining 0.6 percent the previous day.



Automakers BMW and Daimler fell around half a percent while Volkswagen declined more than 1 percent on concerns over the fate of U.S-China trade talks after the Trump administration unveiled criminal charges against Huawei.



Software giant SAP declined 1.2 percent after its fourth-quarter profit after tax, on IFRS basis, dropped 9 percent to 1.69 billion euros from last year's 1.86 billion euros.



Sartorius jumped nearly 11 percent. The laboratory and pharmaceutical equipment provider reported that its fiscal 2018 net profit grew 21.9 percent to 175.6 million euros from 144.0 million euros last year.



Siemens was marginally higher after its units Siemens Healthineers and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy posted improved results for the first quarter.



