Edison Investment Research - Financials - Picton Property Income: Picton property delivered a solid performance in the three months to December 2018 (Q319), generating an NAV total return of 1.2% (or a compound annual 4.9%). A good level of dividend cover was maintained and the company progressed a number of asset management initiatives targeted at capturing reversionary income potential and enhancing long-term total return.ISIN: GB00B0LCW208

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...