EonStor GSc: Secret Weapon for Enterprise Cloud File Sharing

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495) today unveils the secret weapon for Enterprise Cloud File Sharing - EonStor GSc Hybrid Cloud Storage Appliance.

What makes Cloud File Sharing an imperative tool for data management? Cloud File Sharing has the easiest accessibility when it comes to saving and sharing files in any given time and place. Known in short as the Cloud, it offers flexible capacity expansion and lower initial setup cost for businesses.

Cloud Sharing, though is the easiest file sharing mechanism, still has issues for the Enterprises. First, cloud storages use incompatible protocols with the existing IT environment. Second, the cloud data access is slow because it goes through the Internet. Third, enterprises have security concerns about storing data in the cloud, and last, cloud storage is heavily dependent on Internet. It cannot function without Internet access.

EonStor GSc is an excellent solution to complement the Cloud File Sharing while avoiding potential drawbacks. To solve the incompatibility, GSc allows Enterprises to access cloud data using the common protocols such as CIFS/NFS. It can also cache the frequently accessed cloud files so users can access these files as fast as local storage. To address the security concern, GSc transfers data to the cloud with SSL encryption and safeguards data with AES data encryption. Most importantly, GSc allow users to access cached cloud data even if the Internet is down.

But that's not all. GSc has the ability to customize storage policies so users can move the data between multiple cloud services and on-premise storage transparently. "With GSc, Cloud File Sharing has never been easier. Enterprises can enjoy the full-benefit of the cloud storage while avoiding potential drawbacks," said Thomas Kao, Senior Director of Product Planning.

Click here for more details about the EonStor GSc Hybrid Cloud Storage Appliance.



About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more Information, please visit www.infortrend.com

Infortrend and EonStor are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc., other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.