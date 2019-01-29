

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were moving higher on Tuesday as investors shrugged off trade tensions and looked ahead to the FOMC meeting and another debate on Brexit for directional cues.



Trade talks between the U.S. and China are likely to begin Wednesday in Washington despite the U.S. government filing criminal charges against Huawei.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 19 points or 0.39 percent at 4,907 in opening deals after declining 0.8 percent on Monday.



Automakers Renault and Peugeot were trading mixed on tariff worries.



Luxury goods group LVMH recovered from an early slide to trade half a percent higher ahead of its 2018 results.



Elsewhere, Asian stocks ended on a subdued note and U.S. stock futures indicate a lower open amid fresh worries about the U.S.-China trade spat.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX