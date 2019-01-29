

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French consumer confidence rose more-than-expected in January, after decreasing in December, amid a sharp improvement in expectations, survey data from the statistical office INSEE showed on Tuesday.



The consumer sentiment index rose to 91 in January from 86 in December. Economists had forecast a score of 88. In November, the reading was 91.



Despite the latest improvement, the headline index remained below its long term average of 100.



The improvement in January was driven by gains across the board. Households' willingness to make big purchases increased sharply with the corresponding index rising 10 points after a 15-point fall in December.



The measure reflecting households' assessment of the future financial situation rose 8 points and the index for the saving capacity outlook added 7 points. More households also felt that it was a time to save.



Households' standard of living expectations also rose strongly by 10 points.



However, their fears of unemployment increased again in January, while their inflation expectations eased.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX