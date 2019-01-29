The 2018 figures for the Guarantee of Origin (GO) certificate market show a marked growth in clean energy demand in Europe. Demand surpassed 500 TWh, while GO prices reached record levels. Solar GO, however, saw a slight fall.Preliminary figures show demand for green electricity in Europe increased 8% in 2018. Although not as impressive as the rise seen a year earlier, demand continued to grow, pushing the price of electricity identified as generated from renewables under the EU's Guarantee of Origin scheme to new highs. The reported volume of demand for certified green electricity was 499 TWh, ...

