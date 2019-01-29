UK's Top Digital Health Provider Selects Datix for Patient Safety Software

LONDON, January 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Push Doctor, the UK's leading digital health provider, has selected Datix as its patient safety software provider, moving patient safety beyond the physical walls of the healthcare provider and into the burgeoning virtual healthcare space. Push Doctor will deploy three Datix modules - Incident, Dashboard, and Risk Register - which will enable the digital physician practice to transform its current reporting system by improving accuracy of incident reports, standardising reports, and triangulating incident and risk data to identify improvement opportunities.

Push Doctor provides digital consultations to hundreds of thousands of patients each year. Push Doctor selected Datix not only for its established expertise and credibility, but also for the patient safety best practices Datix has developed from more than 30 years of working with healthcare providers to reduce preventable patient harm.

"A key differentiator was that the Datix system could be configured around our individual policies, processes, and culture," said Wais Shaifta, CEO of Push Doctor. "The connectivity between incident and risk data is key to us, as it will provide us with a complete overview of all of our data and allow us to more accurately pinpoint areas for improvement, something that we couldn't do with our previous system. We're keen to start standardising our processes and improving accuracy with Datix."

Push Doctor's GPs are located remotely throughout the UK, which has posed a challenge in creating a clear or easy process for reporting incidents or risks. With Datix, however, all users will now have access to an instant incident reporting function, which will improve reporting rates, accuracy, and - ultimately - safety.

The three modules being implemented will provide Push Doctor with a user-friendly system that will make for easy engagement and standardisation of best practices for the diverse background that make up the online service. Employing a strong incident management tool will mean users can focus on their specialities and automate event notification. In addition, reports will be simplified, making them easier to understand, and stored in a central repository, eliminating challenges Push Doctor has previously experienced with management reporting.

"Datix is on the leading edge of revolutionising healthcare's approach to patient safety, and Push Doctor is on the leading edge of transforming the healthcare delivery system - which is why we are so excited about this partnership," said Claire Aldred, Datix Vice President Commercial UK and EU. "Two innovative companies working together to enhance the fast-growing online healthcare sector will create learning opportunities that this new alliance will open up for the benefit of patients across the UK."

Datix has been a global pioneer in the field of patient safety over the past three decades and today is the leading provider of software for patient safety, risk management and incident reporting for the healthcare sector.

Datix aims to build and promote a culture of safety within healthcare organisations, recruiting professionals who are passionate about improving healthcare and championing technological innovation. Datix continually invests in its software and services, maintaining a leadership position at the forefront of the worldwide patient safety movement.

Datix is focused on the health and social care sector. Its customers include public and private hospitals, primary care providers, GP surgeries, mental health and ambulance service providers. Within the UK this includes over 80% of the National Health Service. Internationally the Datix client base is growing rapidly and includes large scale deployments in the USA and Canada as well as customers in Europe, Australia and the Middle East. Datix has offices in London, Chicago and Washington DC, with partners in the Middle East, Australia and New Zealand.

Push Doctor was the UK's first platform to offer video consultations with patients online and via smartphone - offering quick, easy and convenient access to NHS trained doctors.

Today, Push Doctor connects thousands of patients each week with a UK GP, with appointments available in just minutes.

The service treated over 1,000 different condition types last year including a wide range of infections, gastric, respiratory and mental health conditions. 9 out of 10 people got the help they needed first time.

The brand continues to evolve to encompass a broader range of medical conditions, health, wellness and lifestyle products / services as it treats the nation, with the core goal of enabling its customers to live happier, longer lives.