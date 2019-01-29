Distributed Antenna Systems Market Worth $13.78 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, January 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The global distributed antenna systems market size is expected to reach USD 13.78 billion by 2025, according to a study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. It is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period. Key factors driving the demand for Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) include proliferation of connected devices in Internet of Things (IoT), mobile data traffic, and demand for extended network coverage and constant connectivity. Additionally, an increase in higher-bandwidth applications and in-building demand is also supporting the market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

The hybrid DAS segment is expected to expand at a CAGR exceeding 14.0% over the forecast period. This system is an ideal fit for medium-sized spaces or areas with weak signals. It is cost-effective, easily expandable, and provides increased efficiency and broader coverage

The neutral-host ownership segment captured over 48.0% of the overall market share in 2018. This segment is projected to witness the highest growth on account of a large user base, third-party ownership, and a number of players providing a range of solutions

The public venues and safety segment is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period attributed to the high adoption of DAS solution in areas such as entertainment venues, sports stadiums, and shopping malls

North America accounted for over 30.0% of the market share in 2018. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the highest CAGR owing to the increasing sales of handheld devices and smartphones in China and India coupled with rising infrastructural growth

Key players in the DAS market include CommScope Inc.; Corning Inc.; Crown Castle International Corporation; and Boingo Wireless Inc., among others. These companies are engaging in collaborations with construction companies to sustain the competition.

Increasing use of wireless data has been accompanied by the development of newer and faster mobile networks, such as 4G and 5G. These networks have become affordable due to their wide usage and availability of smartphones at affordable prices. Moreover, since the switching cost from one service provider to another is low, mobile network operators have to be extra cautious of the penetration and quality of their network. Increased emphasis on improving network performance has propelled service providers to opt for solutions such as DAS, to ensure round the clock availability of their network, thereby driving market growth.

However, the high cost of manufacturing along with the complex installation process of the system is expected to hamper the market growth. Cellular network providers are working on extending their network coverage and bandwidth to take into account the substantial costs involved in the development of a DAS system, which may be attributed to the high cost of consultation, planning and implementation along with the high product price itself.

Grand View Research has segmented the global distributed antenna systems market based on technology, ownership, application, and region:

Distributed Antenna Systems Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Active DAS Hybrid DAS Passive DAS

Distributed Antenna Systems Ownership Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Carrier Ownership Neutral-Host Ownership Enterprise Ownership

Distributed Antenna Systems Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Public Venues & Safety Hospitality Airports & Transportation Healthcare Education Sector & Corporate Offices Industrial Other

Distributed Antenna Systems Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Germany Asia Pacific China India Japan Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East & Africa



