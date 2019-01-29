

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's employment grew at a faster annual pace in the fourth quarter of 2018, preliminary data from the statistical office INE showed on Tuesday.



Employment rose by 2.98 percent, or 566,200 persons, year-on-year in the fourth quarter, after climbing 2.51 percent in the previous three months.



Quarter-on-quarter, the number of employed increased by 36,600 persons, or by 0.19 percent, to 19.56 million. On a seasonally adjusted basis, the increase was 0.91 percent.



Among sectors, employment grew in agriculture and construction, while services and industry logged declines.



The number of unemployed decreased by 12.28 percent, or 462,400 persons to 3.304 million. On a quarterly basis, the decline was 0.65 percent, and 3.61 percent in seasonally adjusted terms.



The unemployment rate was 14.45 percent in the fourth quarter, which was one tenth less than that in the previous quarter.



