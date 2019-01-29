

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Harris Corp. (HRS) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $225 million, or $1.88 per share. This compares with $131 million, or $1.08 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.4% to $1.67 billion from $1.54 billion last year.



Harris Corp. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q2): $1.96 vs. $1.65 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.91 -Revenue (Q2): $1.67 Bln vs. $1.54 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.90 - $8.00 Full year revenue guidance: $6.66 - $6.69 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX