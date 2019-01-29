Coal Tar Pitch Market to Witness Significant Boost Due to Rising Demand for Aluminum Across Various End User Industries: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, January 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Coal Tar Pitch Market is expected to develop at a substantial CAGR of 1.9% by 2022. The Global Coal Tar Pitch Market report delivers an exceptional means for assessing the market, emphasizing on openings, and backing up the planned and calculated policymaking. This statement distinguishes that in these speedily developing and economic surroundings. It offers figures on inclinations and progresses, and concentrates on markets and materials, capabilities and expertise, and on the altering configuration of the market of Coal Tar Pitch. On the source of the Type of Applications, the statement concentrates on the position and viewpoint for foremost uses. It takes into consideration the intake in terms of sales, market stake and development percentage of Coal Tar Pitch for respective use, including Graphite Electrode, Aluminum Manufacturing.

The Coal Tar Pitch market on the source of Area with respect to Trades in terms of intake, Profits, Market stake and Development percentage in these areas for the duration of the prediction could span North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The statement revises Trades in terms of intake of Coal Tar Pitch in the market; particularly in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. It concentrates on the topmost companies operating in these regions. Some of the important companies operating in the field are Shandong Baoshun, NSSMC, JFE, Rutgers, Koppers Industries, Himadri. Additionally notable companies operating in the field are Zhongyi, RI sun, Shandong Weijiao, Yenakiieve Coke and Chemicals, Jining Carbon, Shanxi Coking, Tangent Rail, Jinneng, Xinnuolixing, Shandong Gude Chemical, Wugang Coking, Shanghai Baosteel, Coopers Creek.

The report segments the market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of application (aluminum industry, graphite electrode, etc.), and by geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA and South America).The report covers forecast and analysis for the coal tar pitch market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2012-2016 along with a forecast from 2017 to 2022 based on both output/volume and revenue. The study then describes the drivers and restraints for the coal tar pitch market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the coal tar pitch market on a global level.

Access 113page research report with TOC on "Coal Tar Pitch Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-coal-tar-pitch-market-outlook-2017-2022

The report has been prepared based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information about the global coal tar pitch market collected from specialized sources. The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players. Company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, new project launched, recent development analysis are the parameters included in the profile.

Demand for this market rises from the aluminum industry, graphite electrode, and other applications. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2017 to 2022. Relevantly, the report and company profiles specify the key drivers that are impacting the demand in global coal tar pitch market.

Key Applications

Aluminum Industry

Graphite Electrode

Key Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

and South America

Key Vendors

Himadri

JFE

Koppers

NSSMC

RuTGERS

Shandong Baoshun

Key Questions Answered in this Report

What will the market size be in 2022?

What are the key factors driving the global coal tar pitch market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key players in the coal tar pitch market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key players?

