Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 28-January-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 359.26p INCLUDING current year revenue 364.53p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 354.97p INCLUDING current year revenue 360.23p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16