

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's economic sentiment weakened in January to the lowest level in over four-half years, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Tuesday.



The economic sentiment indicator dropped to 97.1 in January from 97.6 in December. This was the lowest reading since April 2014, when it was 96.4.



Among components, the industrial confidence indicator fell to minus 2.0 in January from 1.3 in the previous month. The morale also weakened in construction and retail trade, while it improved in services.



Data also showed that the consumer confidence index fell further to minus 7.9 in January from minus 3.7 in December.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX