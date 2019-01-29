Keystone Investment Trust Plc As at close of business on 28-January-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1794.56p INCLUDING current year revenue 1806.49p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1749.31p INCLUDING current year revenue 1761.24p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563