

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Danaher Corp. (DHR) reported earnings for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $746.8 million, or $1.05 per share. This compares with $856.6 million, or $1.21 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.3% to $5.36 billion from $5.09 billion last year.



Danaher Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $746.8 Mln. vs. $856.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.05 vs. $1.21 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.27 -Revenue (Q4): $5.36 Bln vs. $5.09 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $4.75 - $4.85



