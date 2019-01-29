With effect from February 1, 2019, the subscription rights in AddLife AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until and including February 13, 2019. Instrument: Subscription rights ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ALIF TR B ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012230498 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 168076 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table/230 ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO ----------------------------------------------------------------- With effect from February 1, 2019, the paid subscription shares in AddLife AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until and including February 20, 2019. Instrument: Paid subscription shares ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ALIF BTA B ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012230506 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 168077 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table/230 ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO ----------------------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Tobias Ställborn or Joacim Kanstedt, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB