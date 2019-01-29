

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) announced positive top-line results from a Phase 3 study evaluating tanezumab 2.5 mg or 5 mg in patients with moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis or OA pain. The tanezumab 5 mg treatment arm met all three co-primary endpoints at 24 weeks, demonstrating a statistically significant improvement in pain, physical function and the patients' overall assessment of their OA compared to those receiving placebo.



The tanezumab 2.5 mg treatment arm met two of the three protocol-defined co-primary efficacy endpoints compared to placebo, demonstrating a statistically significant improvement in pain and physical function, while patients' overall assessment of their OA was not statistically different than placebo. Tanezumab is a humanized monoclonal antibody that is part of an investigational class of non-opioid pain medications known as nerve growth factor or NGF inhibitors.



In this study, subcutaneous or SC administration of tanezumab 2.5 mg or 5 mg was evaluated every eight weeks, for a total of 24 weeks, in patients with moderate-to-severe OA pain. Patients enrolled in the study had experienced inadequate pain relief from or intolerance to at least three different classes of analgesics, and on average had OA for more than six years.



They also reported significant impact of their pain on their ability to function in everyday life. Preliminary safety data showed that tanezumab was generally well tolerated during the 24-week treatment period, with similarly low rates of treatment discontinuations due to adverse events observed among patients taking tanezumab and placebo. The trial also included a 24-week safety follow-up period, for a total of 48 weeks of observation.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX