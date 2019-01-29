

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - L3 Technologies, Inc. (LLL) reported a profit for fourth quarter that fell from last year.



The company's profit totaled $226 million, or $2.83 per share. This compares with $267 million, or $3.34 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, L3 Technologies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $247 million or $3.10 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.7 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.8% to $2.77 billion from $2.57 billion last year.



L3 Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $247 Mln. vs. $267 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.10 vs. $3.34 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.7 -Revenue (Q4): $2.77 Bln vs. $2.57 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX