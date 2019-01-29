Triumvira Immunologics, a privately held biopharmaceutical company developing a novel platform for engineering T cells to attack cancers, today announced that Dr. Paul Lammers, President CEO, will both present and moderate a round table discussion at the CAR-T Congress EU, to be held in London UK on January 30-31. The invitations acknowledge Triumvira's expertise in the novel engineering of T cells for the potential treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

The CAR-T Congress EU is a forum focused on discovering, translating, developing, and commercializing CAR-T into viable and accessible therapies. CAR-T cell therapies have shown transformational activity in hematological malignancies. However, despite the tremendous success so far, there are still hurdles to overcome before CAR-T can be effective in mainstream oncology beyond hematological malignancies. The European CAR-T Congress' mission is to address the opportunities and challenges that presently face the CAR-T field and maximize the potential of this ground-breaking therapy. As Triumvira's proprietary T cell Antigen Coupler (TAC) technology is biologically distinct from CAR-T and has the potential to be a next generation solution, Triumvira seeks to address some of the challenging areas for existing therapies in hematological malignancies and expand treatment activity to solid tumors.

Paul Lammers, MD, MSc, President and Chief Executive Officer will present and lead a round table discussion at CAR-T Congress EU as follows:

Date: Wednesday January 30, 2019

Time: 14:20 (GMT)

Venue: Millennium Gloucester Hotel, 4-18 Harrington Gardens, Kensington, London, SW7 4LH

Presentation: Triumvira's TAC-T cell Technology: A Step Forward in Adoptive T Cell Therapy.

Date: Thursday January 31, 2019

Time: 10:30 (GMT)

Venue: Millennium Gloucester Hotel, 4-18 Harrington Gardens, Kensington, London, SW7 4LH

Moderating Round Table: Critical Challenges Facing CAR-T Therapy: Strengthening CAR-T for Solid Tumors.

About Triumvira Immunologics

Triumvira Immunologics, Inc. ("Triumvira") is an immunotherapy company co-founded in 2015 by Dr. Jonathan Bramson at McMaster University and Bloom Burton Co., with the vision of developing novel T cell therapies that are safer and more efficacious than current gene therapy cancer treatments, including chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) and engineered T cell receptor (TCR) therapies. Our proprietary T cell Antigen Coupler (TAC) technology recruits the entire natural T cell receptor and is independent of the Major Histocompatibility Complex (MHC), allowing for the development of better therapies for a broader range of patients with solid or liquid malignancies and with diseases other than cancer. With operations spanning North America, our corporate offices are in Austin, Texas, and our research facilities in Hamilton, Ontario. For more information, visit www.triumvira.com or send email inquiries to partners@triumvira.com.

