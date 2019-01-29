Business Reporter: The Driving Effect of Human Factors on Digital Transformation

LONDON, January 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Recognising the importance of employee impact will enable a successful digital transformation to the workplace.

Digital technology has created seismic disruption to the way companies operate, as the demand to keep up with a rapidly changing landscape has intensified. For successful transformation to occur, companies will need to address the human factors that run alongside technology.

Enhanced communication, agile working practices and acknowledging that people drive transformation, are the three main tenets that will optimise business success. Products such as AgileSHIFT from AXELOS incorporate these three elements, encouraging all areas of an organisation to be more agile whilst create a culture of enterprise agility.

AgileSHIFT is essentially a guide to help organisations adapt and thrive in this rapidly changing world. From Finance to Marketing, the multifaceted nature of this framework means that it can be applied to all functions of an organisation.

With a specialised focus on the human factor in digital transformation, AgileSHIFT suggests that organisations should build collaborative, cross-functional teams to create effective channels of communication. Although emerging innovations such as AI have provided benefits (workplace efficiency, improved accuracy), employees are the most resourceful assets to any organisation.

About Business Reporter

Business Reporter is distributed with The Daily Telegraph, The Sunday Telegraph and City AM, each of our publications reaches an average of 1.5 million people.

Our content is also published through the Business Reporter and TEISS websites, which includes video debates, online articles, and digital magazines. This content is meant to deliver news and analysis on the issues that are affecting businesses to our global audience. In addition to publications, Business Reporter hosts conferences, breakfast meetings, and exclusive summits.

These events bring together some of the most influential decision makers and innovators in modern business. These exclusive events for business leaders complement the content and direction of editorial projects, allowing them to have direct contact with their readers.

Above all, Business Reporter's commitment is to make meaningful analysis for every business owner. Whether individuals are running a small business, the head of a local company or an executive in a multinational corporation, there will be something for them at Business Reporter.