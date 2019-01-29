Product innovation and strengthened management team will help customers realize even more value from Profitero's eCommerce performance analytics

Profitero today announced a record year of customer growth and the hiring of three industry veterans to execute the company's global growth plans.

In 2018, Profitero reported a 93 percent year-over-year increase in annual recurring revenue (ARR) for its eCommerce performance analytics, driven by a dramatic increase in brands adopting its platform. 80 new brands became Profitero customers during 2018 a 100 percent increase versus 2017. New customers in 2018 include Acco, BenQ, Dorel Juvenile, Groupe SEB, Heineken, Jacuzzi Group Worldwide, The Master Lock Company, Panasonic, Tata Global Beverages and Taylors.

"eCommerce is fast-changing and we know that excellence in execution and the ability to respond quickly are key to accelerating growth," said Pauline Junne, EMEA eCategory Manager, Groupe SEB. "We selected Profitero as it provides us with accurate, detailed, and most importantly, actionable insights on the key levers driving eCommerce sales, helping us to make both strategic decisions and prioritize daily actions. We're now implementing the solution across all major stakeholders within Groupe SEB, from sales to marketing, and from managers to operational teams."

"Profitero is an essential tool for ensuring Bayer's priority products are optimized across all areas of the digital shelf in order to drive traffic and conversion," said Marie-Therese O'Donohue, Senior eCommerce Channel Manager, Bayer. "Since using Profitero, we've also identified new gaps in two previously untapped categories, which have proven to be a significant growth opportunity for the business."

In 2018, Profitero strengthened the value of its analytics solution with three significant launches:

In the Spring, the company substantially upgraded its Amazon sales and share estimation algorithms to help brands get a more comprehensive view of 3rd party and competitive dynamics in their category. With the enhancement, clients can now accurately estimate sales for 30 percent more competitive products than before.

In the Fall, the company launched Amazon Traffic Conversion Analytics, providing brands with daily-updated traffic and conversion rates for all their Amazon products and one year of historical data. Combined with Profitero's Amazon sales and share and digital shelf analytics, the solution allows brands to optimize their performance with greater precision and speed.

In December, the company launched its Agency Certification Program to help brands and their agency partners jointly maximize Profitero's analytics to improve the results of their eCommerce programs and campaigns. So far, 15 eCommerce agencies have become Certified Partners, globally.

Profitero today also announces three executive hires to strengthen its management team:

Andrew Haney joins Profitero as Senior Vice President of Sales, North America. Andrew comes to Profitero from Epsilon, where he was Senior Vice President of Sales for the CPG, grocery and restaurant verticals. Prior to this, Andrew was General Manager and Practice lead for Nielsen Design Solutions in North America and was responsible for sales, marketing and product development.

Laura Richardson joins as Vice President Customer Engagement, leading Profitero's account management and strategy insights teams in North America. Prior to Profitero, Laura served on the leadership team of Nielsen BASES, and led the sales and delivery team for Nielsen Design Solutions, the firm's package design analytics arm.

Andrew Coleman joins as Account Director EMEA, bringing with him more than 25 years of experience working with retailers and CPG brands. Prior to Profitero, Andrew was Commercial Director at dunnhumby where he led CPG and retail partner engagements. Prior to that, Andrew held brand and category management roles at Kodak and Gillette/P&G.

"With the hiring of Andrew, Andrew and Laura, we are adding decades of analytics experience to our company and becoming even stronger at helping customers navigate the complex, dynamic world of eCommerce," said Vol Pigrukh, CEO and co-founder of Profitero. "Their expertise, combined with our exciting new technology and data science capabilities, will help customers unlock even more value from Profitero's solution and achieve faster levels of growth in 2019 and beyond."

