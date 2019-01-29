sprite-preloader
29.01.2019 | 13:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Industrivärden, AB: Nominating Committee's recommendation for Board of Directors ahead of the 2019 Annual General Meeting

The Nominating Committee of AB Industrivärden proposes the re-election of board members Pär Boman, Christian Caspar, Bengt Kjell, Nina Linander, Fredrik Lundberg, Annika Lundius, Lars Pettersson and Helena Stjernholm. In addition, Fredrik Lundberg is proposed for re-election as Chairman of the Board. Information regarding the proposed Board members is available on Industrivärden's website.

The Nominating Committee's other proposals will be made public in the notice of the Annual General Meeting of AB Industrivärden.

The Nominating Committee's members are Mats Guldbrand, L E Lundbergföretagen, Håkan Sandberg, Handelsbankens Pensionsstiftelse and others, Mikael Schmidt, SCA Pensionsstiftelse and others, Bo Damberg, Jan Wallanders och Tom Hedelius stiftelse and others, and Fredrik Lundberg, Chairman of the Board of AB Industrivärden. Mats Guldbrand is the Nominating Committee Chairman.

The Annual General Meeting will be held on April 17, 2019, in Stockholm.

Stockholm, January 29, 2019

AB Industrivärden (publ)

For further information, please contact: Mats Guldbrand,
Nominating Committee chair, tel. +46-768-32 15 15.

Attachment

  • 190129_Valberedningsförslag_eng (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3ddb0509-9843-4e06-be92-2a61ff63e453)

