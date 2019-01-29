Jaunt Founder Arthur Van Hoff Joins Lucid to Advance Multi-Camera Capture on Mobile Phones

Computer Vision Industry Veteran Joins Lucid's Board of Advisors to Direct AI-Based 3D and Depth-Capture Technology in Mobile Phones

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2019 / Lucid, the AI vision startup, announces the addition of serial entrepreneur and founder/CTO of Jaunt XR, Arthur van Hoff, to the company's Board of Advisors. Van Hoff brings decades of experience in stereoscopic vision as the inventor of the famous Jaunt One, a professional-grade 360° multi-camera system for capturing high-end cinematic 3D VR movies for Hollywood.

In his adviser role, Van Hoff will help direct Lucid's growth and technology to scale and mass deployment as it continues to focus on delivering its AI-enhanced 3D/depth solution known as 3D Fusion Technology.

Van Hoff worked on depth map generation, photogrammetry and 3D in the 80s with dual and multi cameras. Since then he has gone through the advancements of the computer vision industry giving him the background to direct Lucid's 3D Fusion Technology to the next level of applications in mobile devices and content creation.

'Arthur is an inspirational leader and technologist who reshaped the entire mobile and multi-camera space with groundbreaking inventions. He will help us bring AI, machine learning and 3D vision to more and more mobile devices," said Han Jin, Lucid CEO. 'Lucid is proud to welcome him and look forward to him helping lead our technology research and advancements in AI and machine learning, so more devices, people and places around the world will discover the importance of depth and 3D data.'

With deep expertise in machine learning, mobile applications, 3D imaging and computational photography, Van Hoff is renowned for his significant technological breakthroughs. Over the course of his career he has lead startups to multi-million-dollar acquisitions by TiVo and BMC and served as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at several companies, most notably at Flipboard which became one of the most successful startup IPOs.

'Major players in mobile, robotics, security, retail and autonomous cars have been asking for accurate and power-efficient camera-only-based 3D depth solutions,' said Van Hoff, 'but finally computing power and technological advancement have reached the point where all this is possible. Lucid's technology and organization immediately impressed me as they brought deep technical insights paired with a great business sense and unique approach to an industry ready for disruption. I am excited to influence their technology direction and strategy and work with the Lucid team to bring this AI solution to more multi-camera devices.'

Last year Lucid quickly scaled its technology into millions of devices from mobile phones to cameras to robots and even chips, including the RED Hydrogen One, RED Lithium Camera, VIA and Qualcomm's chip system, as well as Etron's depth module.

For more information, please visit: lucidinside.com.

Images available here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1uBwfPv3KkpV7IXOhZLRtA7-o_WD9WX69

ABOUT LUCID

Lucid is a leading AI vision startup developing software solutions for 3D capture and depth sensing based on machine learning. Leveraging only dual/multi-camera setups, 3D Fusion Technology has been deployed in millions of devices in mass production from mobile phones to 3D cameras to robots, drones, security and other smart camera systems. Lucid's easily-integrated SDK allows standard cameras to outperform emission-based hardware depth systems in cost, space and development by training in the cloud and inferring depth on the edge. For more information, visit lucidinside.com.

Media Contact:

Erica Zeidenberg

erica@hottomato.net

925-631-0553 office

925-518-8159 mobile

SOURCE: Lucid

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/533824/Jaunt-Founder-Arthur-Van-Hoff-Joins-Lucid-to-Advance-Multi-Camera-Capture-on-Mobile-Phones