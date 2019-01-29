

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dover Corp (DOV) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $141.57 million, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $296.45 million, or $1.88 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Dover Corp reported adjusted earnings of $211.04 million or $1.43 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.4% to $1.81 billion from $1.75 billion last year.



Dover Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $211.04 Mln. vs. $180.01 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.43 vs. $1.14 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.81 Bln vs. $1.75 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX