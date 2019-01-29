Speedcast Wins Contract for Fully-Managed Communications with Fred. Olsen Windcarrier

Multi-year Contract Expands Speedcast's Relationship with Fred. Olsen into New Market

STAVANGER, Norway, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Speedcast International Limited (ASX: SDA), the world's most trusted provider of remote communication and IT solutions, announced today that the company has been awarded a new multi-year, fully-managed communications contract with Fred. Olsen Windcarrier, an entity of Bonheur ASA providing jack-up vessels used for offshore wind farm construction.

Speedcast serves Fred. Olsen related companies on a global scale in both the Cruise and Energy segments, and the two companies have been partners for over three years. This new contract will provide a unique communications solution onboard Fred. Olsen Windcarrier's two offshore assets, Brave Tern and Bold Tern, combining VSAT and 4G/LTE to deliver data and voice services for corporate, operator and crew welfare networks. In addition, Speedcast will deploy an SD-WAN solution integrating multiple carriers seamlessly to deliver the best available connectivity and maximum network efficiency at all times.

"We look forward to serving as the trusted communications provider on Fred. Olsen Windcarrier's jack-up installation vessels for the wind energy market," says Keith Johnson, Speedcast's EVP of Energy. "Our partnership has been strong in the Cruise and Energy drilling segments for years. We have made significant investments in our robust, multi-access network technology and performance optimization solutions and both will be used onboard these jack-ups to provide reliable, secure connectivity for both Fred. Olsen Windcarrier and other onboard operators' personnel. As one of our most valued global customers, we are proud to continue adding services throughout Fred. Olsen related companies' diverse set of assets and building our customer base in other subsegments such as wind energy."

"The Fred. Olsen related companies' relationship with Speedcast is a critical component of our daily operations in multiple business segments," says Svein Bjørnstad, CIO Fred Olsen & Co. "We have worked together on IT solutions and fully-managed communications onboard our drilling vessels and cruise ships for a number of years, and Speedcast's trusted global network will now give us the multi-carrier solution we need in the dynamic, growing market where Fred. Olsen Windcarrier operates."

About Speedcast International Limited

Speedcast International Ltd (ASX: SDA) is the largest provider of remote communications and IT services in the world. Speedcast's fully-managed service is delivered via a leading global, multi-access technology, multi-band and multi-orbit network of 70+ satellites and an interconnecting global terrestrial network, bolstered by extensive on-the-ground local support from 40+ countries. This global "network of networks" allows customers to fully rely on the most robust, integrated infrastructure available in the market for their mission critical applications. Speedcast is uniquely positioned as a strategic business partner, tailoring communications, IT and digital solutions to meet unique customer needs and enable business transformation. Speedcast extends its managed services through differentiated technology offerings including cyber-security, crew welfare, content solutions, data and voice applications, and network systems integration services. With a passionate customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 2,000 customers in more than 140 countries in sectors such as Maritime, Energy, Mining, Enterprise, Media, Cruise, NGOs and Government. Learn more at www.speedcast.com.

About Fred. Olsen Windcarrier:

Fred. Olsen Windcarrier provides innovative and tailored services for the transport, installation, and maintenance of offshore wind farms.

Building on 170 years of offshore and marine experience, Fred. Olsen Windcarrier was established in 2008 to service the growing offshore wind sector. The company now operates three class leading purpose-built jack-up vessels; Bold Tern, Brave Tern and Blue Tern, and owns a fleet of seven modern service vessels for transporting crew and equipment to and from offshore wind farms which is operated by Northern Offshore Services. In addition, the company is a majority owner (75,5%) of Global Wind Service, providing a team of more than 900 highly experienced wind turbine technicians.

The Fred. Olsen Windcarrier vessels have installed more than 400 wind turbines offshore and gained extensive experience installing the latest generation offshore wind turbines on some of the world's largest wind farms. The company provides complete project management services and carries a vast engineering expertise in-house and is capable to provide complete turnkey installation solutions for offshore wind turbines with in-house personnel.

Fred. Olsen Windcarrier is wholly owned by Fred. Olsen Ocean Ltd. employing over 1400 people in offshore wind. Fred. Olsen Ocean is wholly owned by the Norwegian stock listed company Bonheur ASA.

The company has offices in Oslo - Norway, Fredericia - Denmark, Lowestoft - United Kingdom, Hamburg - Germany and Pieta - Malta.

Lifting Offshore Wind

www.windcarrier.com

