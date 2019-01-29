The "Europe Expanded Polystyrene Market Segmented by Product Type, Application, and Geography Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European polystyrene market has been estimated at USD 7,111.73 million in 2017. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.91% during the forecast period (2018-2023).

High-impact polystyrene (HIPS) dominated the European polystyrene market, with nearly 44% share, and is estimated to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Europe has one of the largest polystyrene-recycling capacities in the world (27% of the total polystyrene waste generated in Europe). The major countries where polystyrene is recycled are the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Italy, and France.

As much as 60% of the polystyrene was recycled in the Netherlands in 2013. In Belgium, as much as 6.86 kilo metric ton of polystyrene waste was generated from the packaging industry, out of which 3.3 kilo metric ton was recycled in 2013. Recycling polystyrene reduces the amount of polystyrene litter, which is harmful to wildlife. It also leads to less landfill space requirement and saves the cost of disposal.

Packaging is the largest segment for HIPS. It is used for food packaging (meat trays, egg cartons, fruit trays, and dairy packaging), industrial packaging, and consumer packaging (cassettes, CD covers, etc.). HIPS is also used majorly in electronics appliance applications, such as in computer housings, TV housings, and freezer and refrigerator liner appliance housings.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Recycling in the Polystyrene Industry

Burgeoning Consumer Electronics Market

Restraints

Rising Ban on Polystyrene

Availability of High-Performance Substitutes

Opportunity

Recovering Construction Industry

Ongoing Research to Develop Bio-Based Polystyrene

