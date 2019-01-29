Urinary Catheter Market to Grow at Significant Rate Due to Rising Prevalence of Urinary Incontinence Among the Population: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, January 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Urinary Catheter Market is expected to grow significantly in the years to come owing to the increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, growing incidences of kidney failures, cardiovascular diseases, and urinary bladder. Urinary catheters are partially flexible hollow tubes that collect urine from the bladder and accumulates it in a drainage bag. The catheters are made from either rubber, plastic (PVC) or silicone. They are used when an individual is unable to empty the bladder, in cases of urinary incontinence and urinary retention. Bladder, if not emptied, leads to kidney pressure, which may also damage them, sometimes permanent damage. To avoid this kind of risky kidney failure, urinary catheters are used. Urinary catheter market is driven by increasing number of surgeries for urinary disorders and other relevant illnesses, rise in demand for disposable and sterile catheters, reimbursement policies, and technological advancements in catheters. However, poor quality assurance and stiff price competition are obstructing the market growth.

Increasing use of single-mode catheters and self-catheterization is the rising trend witnessed by urinary catheter market. The major challenge faced by urinary catheter market is the significant growth of external catheters segment since they are minimally invasive. The market is categorized on the basis of product, application, and geography. On the basis of product, the market is divided into foley, intermittent, and condom catheters. Intermittent catheter segment is anticipated to lead urinary catheter market owing to its features like easy usage, cost-efficient, reduced risk of further infections and increasing demand. Based on application, urinary catheter market is bifurcated into bladder dysfunction, urinary incontinence, spinal cord injury and benign prostate hyperplasia. Urinary incontinence segment is predicted to hold larger share of the market due to growing number of patients suffering from the condition. Geographically, urinary catheter market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Latin America is anticipated to dominate the market due to increasing incidences for urinary catheters and growing government initiatives for the development of healthcare facilities. The leading market participants in urinary catheter market are Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, Bard Medical, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton Dickinson and Company, Johnson & Johnson, Vascular Solutions, Inc. and Edwards Lifesciences Corp.

The report segments the market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of product, by application, and by geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA and South America).The report covers forecast and analysis for the urinary catheter market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2013-2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2023 based on both output/volume and revenue. The study then describes the drivers and restraints for the urinary catheter market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the urinary catheter market on a global level. The report has been prepared based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information about the global urinary catheter market collected from specialized sources. The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players. Company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, new project launched, recent development analysis are the parameters included in the profile. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, types and applications. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2023. Relevantly, the report and company profiles specify the key drivers that are impacting the demand in global urinary catheter market.

