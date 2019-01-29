

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Verizon Communications (VZ) released earnings for fourth quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $2.07 billion, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $18.78 billion, or $4.56 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.2% to $34.38 billion from $33.96 billion last year.



Verizon Communications earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q4): $1.12 vs. $0.86 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.09 -Revenue (Q4): $34.38 Bln vs. $33.96 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX