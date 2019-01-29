

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pentair plc (PNR) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $94.2 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $55.8 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Pentair plc reported adjusted earnings of $104.6 million or $0.60 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.7% to $740.5 million from $720.8 million last year.



Pentair plc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $104.6 Mln. vs. $95.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.60 vs. $0.52 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.59 -Revenue (Q4): $740.5 Mln vs. $720.8 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.52 - $0.55



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX