TransAct's European Team will Demonstrate Full Suite of Epic Printers, Including the All-New Epic Edge, and the Company's Epicentral Bonusing System

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (Nasdaq: TACT) ("TransAct" or "the Company"), a global leader in software-driven technology and printer solutions for high-growth markets, announced today that the Company will showcase its solutions portfolio for the global casino, gaming and lottery industries at ICE London 2019 ("ICE 2019), to be held at the ExCel London Exhibition Center on February 5-7, 2019 in London, England. The Company's display at ICE 2019 (Stand N2-302) will include TransAct's full suite of Epic ticket-in/ticket-out ("TITO") and roll-fed printers featuring the next-generation, 300 dpi print resolution of the Epic Edge TITO printer and its Epicentral promotion and bonusing print system.

"Our Epic printers, led by the next-generation Epic Edge, have long represented the industry standard for casino, gaming and lottery operators looking to take their in-casino gaming device and kiosk printing to the next level. TransAct's full suite of Epic printers will take center stage at ICE London 2019 and clearly demonstrates our customer-focused commitment to innovation," said Bart C. Shuldman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TransAct Technologies. "TransAct's global customers continually challenge us to bring new technology to our product portfolio in order to advance printing capabilities and bring new benefits to their businesses. The Epic Edge is the clear embodiment of our response to these challenges and customer reception to-date has been very strong. This all-new printer takes existing technology and elevates it to a higher standard thanks to its 300 dpi print quality which delivers razor sharp barcodes and graphics on printed tickets, leading to dramatically improved gaming floor operations. We are committed to be the partner of choice for our global casino operator customers and are delighted to get to ICE 2019 in London where we will help customers create the gaming floor experiences that drive the financial performance they desire."

Epic Edge: The New Leader in Ticket-In/Ticket-Out

The next-generation Epic Edge is the global casino operator's new choice in TITO printers, bringing to the gaming floor a solution that allows slot and table operations to run at peak efficiency while delivering the fun and engaging experience that keeps players coming back for more. Representing a 50 percent improvement over current industry offerings, the Epic Edge's 300 dpi print resolution delivers sharper barcodes for better ticket acceptance and drives a reduction in attendant calls, leading to a measurable improvement in slot floor performance. Epic Edge tickets also feature eye-catching, dynamic graphic images, making it ideal for implementation alongside bonusing applications such as TransAct's Epicentral. The Epic Edge allows for firmware updates via a full speed USB 2.0 connection or directly via a micro SD card, driving increased convenience and making the process of updating firmware speedier than ever. Other features include a single rugged outer chassis with color coded rails, numerous port options (Serial, USB and Netplex), hot swap capability to eliminate game downtime, a faster ServerPort connection and an adjustable ticket bucket which can accommodate standard and smaller, paper-saving tickets.

Epic: The Trusted Name in Printing

TransAct's Epic TITO and roll-fed printers have long been a constant in casino, gaming and lottery operations, delivering industry-leading dependability and unmatched reliability across a wide array of applications including slot machines, gaming machines, tables and customer self-service kiosks. TransAct's stand at ICE London 2019 will include its full lineup of Epic TITO and Epic roll-fed printers, including:

Epic 950 The current industry-standard for TITO printing, TransAct's Epic 950 continues to deliver proven performance in over 750,000 slot machines worldwide. Easily integrated into all game types, the Epic 950 features TicketBurst technology to eliminate player/ticket interference and is fully compatible with Epicentral to provide for the direct, real-time delivery of eye-catching personalized promotions and bonus offers.

The current industry-standard for TITO printing, TransAct's Epic 950 continues to deliver proven performance in over 750,000 slot machines worldwide. Easily integrated into all game types, the Epic 950 features TicketBurst technology to eliminate player/ticket interference and is fully compatible with Epicentral to provide for the direct, real-time delivery of eye-catching personalized promotions and bonus offers. Epic Edge TT and Epic 950 TT These unique, purpose-built printers take the power of the advanced Epic Edge and proven Epic 950 outside the slot machine and on to table games, players' club desks and cash desks. They package a printer, internally mounted power supply and ServerPort in a tidy, compact design that is easy to deploy. In addition, thanks to their dual port capability, the Epic Edge TT and Epic 950 TT allow operators to expand the bonusing environment created by their Epicentral deployments to non-gaming device applications.

These unique, purpose-built printers take the power of the advanced Epic Edge and proven Epic 950 outside the slot machine and on to table games, players' club desks and cash desks. They package a printer, internally mounted power supply and ServerPort in a tidy, compact design that is easy to deploy. In addition, thanks to their dual port capability, the Epic Edge TT and Epic 950 TT allow operators to expand the bonusing environment created by their Epicentral deployments to non-gaming device applications. Epic 880 This compact printer for all types of gaming machines (including amusement with prizes, skill with prizes and video lottery terminals) features a modular design that is configurable to nearly any space, a variable length ticket presenter and ticket retract capability. It also offers auto paper loading and can accommodate 4-inch or 6-inch paper rolls.

This compact printer for all types of gaming machines (including amusement with prizes, skill with prizes and video lottery terminals) features a modular design that is configurable to nearly any space, a variable length ticket presenter and ticket retract capability. It also offers auto paper loading and can accommodate 4-inch or 6-inch paper rolls. Epic 430 An easy-to-configure modular design makes the Epic 430 ideal for customer self-service kiosks. This printer features variable length tickets with graphics and coupons capabilities, quick paper roll changes, a fast print speed and an array of standard paper sensors.

An easy-to-configure modular design makes the Epic 430 ideal for customer self-service kiosks. This printer features variable length tickets with graphics and coupons capabilities, quick paper roll changes, a fast print speed and an array of standard paper sensors. Epic 3000 The Epic 3000 has been deployed by lotteries worldwide across hundreds of thousands of locations, delivering fast, proven performance. It offers a number of industry-unique features, including an anti-jam front paper exit for reliable operation, the ability to print and stack up to 100 tickets without shuffling, a large 7.5-inch diameter paper roll, and the only full tool steel rotary cutter.

Epicentral Delivers Casino Revenue Growth

TransAct will again demonstrate at ICE London 2019 that Epicentral is "Delivering Casino Revenue Growth" with more than six years of proven performance for operators of all sizes, including some of Europe's leading casinos. Epicentral creates unmatched in-casino promotion and bonus offerings in concert with the Epic printers installed in the gaming devices and at tables throughout the casino. Both Epicentral and the Epicentral Systems Edition ("Epicentral SE") return to ICE London 2019 where TransAct's European sales team will show how the unmatched software offering effectively bridges the gap between the slot machine and the reward of a printed ticket. Epicentral has been proven to drive increased game play, time on device and player loyalty and TransAct will again highlight how Epicentral is the natural choice for operators looking to implement printed ticket bonuses on their gaming floors.

Epicentral v3.9 offers a wide variety of powerful features that build on Epicentral's long-term track record of driving increased time on device and revenue. These include the ability to run multiple promotions at the same time, create games within games, run different promotions on different slot game banks, segment players by tier, promote to different levels of uncarded players and leverage its real-time capabilities to improve operator decision making through detailed activity reports. Epicentral v3.9 also improves the player experience by allowing for the redemption, printing and re-printing of bonuses at multiple locations.

For operators looking to expand bonusing within their existing slot management systems, Epicentral SE easily turns current promotional offerings into printed coupons by combining existing system capabilities with the power of Epicentral's Print Manager and Design Center modules. Epicentral SE can easily print and deliver free play vouchers directly to players which they can then redeem at the slot machine and TransAct will demonstrate how customers can choose Epicentral SE as a first step towards a future upgrade to a fully-featured Epicentral deployment.

For more information about the Company's complete lineup of Epic gaming and lottery printers and its Epicentral solution, please visit http://www.transact-tech.com.

About TransAct Technologies Incorporated

TransAct Technologies Incorporated is a global leader in developing software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets including restaurant solutions, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, and oil and gas. The Company's solutions are designed from the ground up based on customer requirements and are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, and Printrex brands. TransAct has over 3.0 million printers and terminals installed around the world and is committed to providing world-class service, spare parts and accessories to support its installed product base. Through the TransAct Services Group, the Company also provides customers with a complete range of supplies and consumable items both online at http://www.transactsupplies.com and through its direct sales team. TransAct is headquartered in Hamden, CT. For more information, please visit http://www.transact-tech.com or call (203) 859-6800.

Epicentral and Epic are registered trademarks of TRANSACT Technologies Incorporated. ©2019 TRANSACT Technologies Incorporated. All rights reserved.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", or "continue", or the negative thereof, or other similar words. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that, if they do not fully materialize or prove incorrect, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More information about these and other risks that may impact the Company's business are set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") for the period ended December 31, 2017, and the Company's subsequent periodic and current reports filed with the SEC. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available as of the date hereof, and the Company assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

