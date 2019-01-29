

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its fourth-quarter financial results on Tuesday, Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) issued its financial outlook for fiscal 2019. The company forecasts full-year earnings below analysts' expectations.



The company forecast fiscal 2019 earnings per share of $19.15 to $19.45 and net sales in a range of $55.75 billion to $57.25 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $19.55 per share for the year on revenues of $56.23 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



