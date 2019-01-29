Semtech driving LoRaWAN-based ecosystem growth with support for approximately 80 million of LoRa-enabled end nodes and hundreds of thousands of LoRa-based gateways by early 2019

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, today announced rising demand for Semtech's LoRa devices and wireless radio frequency technology (LoRa Technology) with the cumulative deployment of approximately 80 million LoRa-enabled end nodes at the end of 2018, a 60 percent year-over-year increase, amid the burgeoning growth of the LoRaWAN-based ecosystem. As Semtech's LoRa Technology has seen strong worldwide adoption, the LoRa Alliance, the fastest growing IoT alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network applications, recently announced it reached a milestone of more than 100 LoRaWAN-based network operators. With the deployment of approximately 80 million of LoRa-enabled end nodes and hundreds of thousands of LoRa-based gateways expected by early 2019, growing support from network operators drives continued opportunities for LoRa Technology expansion around the globe.

"The deployment of millions of LoRa-based end nodes or devices in 2018 further illustrates the strong momentum we've made in establishing LoRa Technology as the de facto platform of Low Power Wide Area Networks (LPWANs)," said Alistair Fulton, Vice President and General Manager of Semtech's Wireless and Sensing Products Group. "The rapid and global growth of the LoRaWAN-based ecosystem presents an incredible opportunity as we continue to address the diverse connectivity needs of smart buildings, smart metering, smart agriculture, smart cities, smart supply chain logistics, and beyond."

The LoRa Alliance, which has grown to more than 500 companies since its inception in March 2015 with Semtech as a founding member, reported that the number of end-devices connected to LoRaWAN-based networks has tripled, demonstrating the quickly growing footprint of the ecosystem. Notably, the LoRa Alliance report also highlights the Asia-Pacific region experienced 30 percent growth in 2018 while Europe saw a staggering 50 percent growth. Semtech is committed to continuing to grow the deployment of LoRa-enabled gateways and end nodes to meet this rising global demand, in addition to expanding the number of people and countries covered by its long range, low power solutions that are flexible, scalable and easy to implement.

Semtech is exhibiting LoRa Technology at MWC 2019, taking place Feb. 25-28, 2019 in Barcelona, at Hall 8.0 Stand 8.0M43MR. Semtech will also be demonstrating its Internet of Things (IoT) solutions at Embedded World 2019, taking place Feb. 26-28, 2019 in Nuremberg, Germany, at Hall 3 3-749.

