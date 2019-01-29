Credit Suisse Securities Sociedad de Valores S.A. based in Madrid, Spain, has been admitted as a cash member of Nasdaq Copenhagen from the 4th of February, 2019. From this date Credit Suisse Securities Sociedad de Valores S.A. is admitted to trading in INET in all securities. Custodian used on Nasdaq Copenhagen will be Nordea. Member: Credit Suisse Securities Sociedad de Valores S.A. INET ID: CSV Clearing and settlement ID: 13216 Valid from date in Danish CSD system: On the 4th of February, 2019 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Linda Wallander or Julian Butterworth telephone +44 (0) 20 3753 2083 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195 Nasdaq Copenhagen Linda Wallander Julian Butterworth Managing Director Head of European Sales Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=706558