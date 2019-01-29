XBiotech Inc.: Dr. Eric Simpson to Present Bermekimab Results in Atopic Dermatitis at 2019 AAD Annual Meeting

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XBiotech (NASDAQ: XBIT) announced today that findings from its open label, multicenter study using bermekimab to treat patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD) will be presented at the "Late-Breaking Research: Clinical Trials" forum at the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting being held March 1-5, 2019 in Washington, D.C. The oral presentation titled, "Bermekimab is a Rapid and Effective Treatment for Atopic Dermatitis (AD)", will be delivered by international expert and advisor for XBiotech, Eric Simpson, M.D., M.C.R., Professor of Dermatology at Oregon Health & Science University School of Medicine, during the afternoon session on March 2nd, 2019.



Dr. Simpson commented, "I am enthusiastic to be a part of the development program of bermekimab and look forward to sharing the very promising early results of this novel therapy for atopic dermatitis at the AAD annual meeting."

John Simard stated, "We are extremely pleased that Dr. Simpson will be presenting these exceptional findings at the AAD; and that bermekimab results will be presented for both atopic dermatitis and hidradenitis suppurativa at this important event."

The Company announced topline results from the study in December 2018, which demonstrated not only clinically and statistically significant improvement in all clinical endpoints in the higher dose group, but also a notable speed, magnitude, and trajectory of responses in this group. Thirty-eight patients in two treatment groups received a low (200mg) or high (400mg) dose of bermekimab once weekly for either a 4- or 7-week treatment regimen, respectively. Statistically significant improvement was seen for all efficacy endpoints in the high dose group; and a significant dose response for the high dose compared to low dose group was observed for key clinical endpoints.

Atopic dermatitis, commonly referred to as eczema, is characterized by chronic inflammation of the skin, which results in a breakdown of the skin barrier and leads to dry, thickened, scaly skin, redness, and itching, the latter which can be debilitating and result in significant sleep disturbances and loss of quality of life. There's an estimated 18 million people with AD in the United States and the incidence is believed to be increasing in industrialized countries. Nearly 7 million persons in the U.S. are believed to have atopic dermatitis that is considered moderate to severe, which is the disease severity of subjects treated in the present study. The economic impact of AD is significant, with an estimate of nearly $40 billion in costs annually.

About True Human Therapeutic Antibodies

XBiotech's True Human antibodies are derived without modification from individuals who possess natural immunity to certain diseases. With discovery and clinical programs across multiple disease areas, XBiotech's True Human antibodies have the potential to harness the body's natural immunity to fight disease with increased safety, efficacy and tolerability.

About XBiotech

XBiotech is a fully integrated global biosciences company dedicated to pioneering the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies based on its True Human proprietary technology. XBiotech currently is advancing a robust pipeline of antibody therapies to redefine the standards of care in oncology, inflammatory conditions and infectious diseases. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, XBiotech also is leading the development of innovative biotech manufacturing technologies designed to more rapidly, cost-effectively and flexibly produce new therapies urgently needed by patients worldwide. For more information, visit www.xbiotech.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including declarations regarding management's beliefs and expectations that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "expects," "plans," "contemplate," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "projects," "intend" or "continue" or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are subject to the disclosures set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of certain of our SEC filings. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which we operate, may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to update our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

