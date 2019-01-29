Cendyn is North America's Leading Hotel CRM Technology Provider & Data Driven Marketing Agency for 2019 as voted by prestigious World Travel Awards

BOCA RATON, Florida, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cendyn, the leading provider of hotel CRM and hotel sales platforms in the hospitality industry, has been voted as North America's Leading Hotel CRM Technology Provider and North America's Data Driven Marketing Agency for 2019. The prestigious World Travel Awards recognizes companies, organizations and brands that push the boundaries of hospitality industry excellence.

Cendyn was presented with the accolades at the World Travel Awards Caribbean & North America Gala Ceremony at Sandals Montego Bay, Jamaica.

This is the second year in a row Cendyn has won top honors for these two categories in North America and follows four big wins for Cendyn in the 2018 world competition for World's Leading Hotel CRM Technology Provider, World's Leading Data Driven Marketing Agency, World's Leading Hotel Sales Proposal Platform and World's Leading Hotel Event Management Platform.

"We are overjoyed to receive these accolades once again in North America, arguably the most competitive region for our industry," says Charles Deyo, CEO & President of Cendyn. "Hotels must have the right technology to differentiate themselves in this marketplace. Using Cendyn's CRM and data-driven digital marketing solutions, hotels can push the art, science and passion of hospitality to drive home their unique value, reach new customers and nurture loyal guests to keep coming back."

Cendyn's CRM Suite caters to every hotelier from large brand to small boutique properties. Using multiple integrations, Cendyn consolidates numerous data points from disparate data transactions to engage with travelers throughout the guest journey. Business rules-based automation combined with dynamic personalization and upsell opportunities drive revenue through multiple channels and helps hotels acquire new customers.

eInsight CRM provides enterprise marketing automation and guest intelligence for multi-property/multi-brand hotels and Cendyn's Guestfolio CRM provides intuitive marketing automation and guest intelligence for boutique and independent hotels.

Cendyn's unique Data-Driven Digital Marketing Suite enables hoteliers to learn about and target their most valuable guests. By targeting the right guests, at the right time, with the right message, hoteliers cut through the noise of the crowded hospitality industry with personalized multi-channel campaigns that showcase and drive awareness of your brand.

Hotels are continuing to evolve in how they engage with their guests. By using technology and data to drive this engagement with guests, hoteliers can revolutionize how they interact with guests, use tools to drive direct bookings, maintain brand presence with their most valuable guests and stay competitive in their market. Cendyn's integrated Digital Marketing Suite and Hotel CRM Suite enables hoteliers to keep their guests at the forefront of what they do and concentrate on providing exceptional, personalized customer service at all times.

About Cendyn

Cendyn is a cloud-based software and services provider that develops integrated technology platforms for driving sales and marketing performance in the travel and hospitality industry. The Cendyn Hospitality Cloud offers the most complete set of innovative software and services in the industry, covering hotel marketing, guest engagement, group sales, and event management. With offices in Boca Raton, Atlanta, Boston, San Diego, Toronto, Whistler, London, Munich and Singapore, Cendyn proudly serves more than 30,000 clients in 143 countries with enterprise spend levels in excess of $1 billion. For more information on Cendyn, visit www.cendyn.com.

